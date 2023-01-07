Over 55,000 register for 18th edition of Mumbai Marathon on Jan 15

MUMBAI: Over 55,000 participants will take to the streets of Mumbai on Sunday, January 15, for the 18th edition of the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon as the event returns to its full glory after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The USD 405,000 prize fund World Athletics Gold Label Road Race is among the top 10 marathons in the world, and in a competitive International Elite field, this year, over a dozen men and six women hold personal bests under the course record.

Jamaica's Yohan Blake, the youngest men's 100m world champion, is the International Event Ambassador and his presence in Mumbai underscores the growing influence of the event.

Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, said, "Associating with the Tata Mumbai Marathon is the perfect platform to celebrate the determination and hard work of runners from all over the world. It also serves as a platform for charitable giving and community building which is a matter of great pride! TMM will see amateur and professional marathoners from across India and the world come together to push the limits of human endurance in this premier event. I am sure that the friendly and hospitable Mumbaikars will welcome, support and cheer the marathoners as they run through the roads of our city and feel inspired to set and achieve their personal best!"

For the first time ever, Procam International, the organisers of the Mumbai Marathon, along with the International Institute of Sports Management has curated a special report which measures the economic, social, and health impact of this iconic race. According to their estimate, the event has a Total Economic Impact of INR 202.78 crore.