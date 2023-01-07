Sports

3rd T20: India elects to bat against Sri Lanka in the series decider

The men in blue will go into play with an unchanged side.
Indian players celebrating
Indian players celebratingFile photo
Online Desk

CHENNAI: India has won the toss and chose to bat in the 3rd and final T20 international against Sri Lanka.

The series decider is held in Rajkot. Sri Lanka and India have won one game each in two close contests. Skipper Hardik Pandya will go into the game with an unchanged side.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides:

Sri Lanka XI: D Shanaka (c), P Nissanka, K Mendis (wk), D De Silva, C Asalanka, A Fernando, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, M Theekshana, K Rajitha, D Madushanka.

India XI: S Gill, I Kishan (wk), S Yadav, R Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), A Patel, D Hooda, A Singh, S Mavi, Y Chahal, U Malik.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

India
Cricket
Sri Lanka
Shanaka
T20 Cricket
﻿Hardik Pandya

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in