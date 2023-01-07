3rd T20: India elects to bat against Sri Lanka in the series decider

CHENNAI: India has won the toss and chose to bat in the 3rd and final T20 international against Sri Lanka.

The series decider is held in Rajkot. Sri Lanka and India have won one game each in two close contests. Skipper Hardik Pandya will go into the game with an unchanged side.

Here are the playing XI of both the sides:

Sri Lanka XI: D Shanaka (c), P Nissanka, K Mendis (wk), D De Silva, C Asalanka, A Fernando, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, M Theekshana, K Rajitha, D Madushanka.

India XI: S Gill, I Kishan (wk), S Yadav, R Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), A Patel, D Hooda, A Singh, S Mavi, Y Chahal, U Malik.