Universal CC wins Thiruvallur DCAFourth Division trophy

CHENNAI: Universal CC bagged the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Fourth Division title after winning six of its seven matches while IEC RC finished runner-up with five victories. S Parvesh Gautam of IEC was the League’s top-scorer with 325 runs (including 1 century and 2 half-centuries), with Stag CC’s T Ramaswamy topping the overall bowling chart with 19 wickets. For championship-winning team Universal, S Goutham Raj was the best batter – also the second highest scorer overall – with 288 runs (including 1 century and 2 half-centuries) while GD Dhanakoti was the best bowler – also the second highest wicket-taker overall – with 18 scalps.