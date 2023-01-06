Sarfaraz, Shakeel deny New Zealand; Pakistan reaches 179-5

KARACHI: Sarfaraz Ahmed hit his fourth successive half century in a remarkable comeback to Test cricket and, together with a patient Saud Shakeel, thwarted New Zealand's bid for victory on the fifth and final day of the second Test on Friday.

Pakistan reached 179-5 at tea, needing a further 140 runs in a maximum of 31 overs with Sarfaraz unbeaten on 65 and Shakeel 27 not out.

Both batters kept New Zealand at bay in the second session after spinners Michael Bracewell (2-33) and Ish Sodhi (2-49) had reduced the home team to 80-5, claiming three wickets before lunch.

Sarfaraz followed his half centuries in the drawn first test – his return after a four-year absence – with another brilliant 78 in the first innings while Shakeel also struck his maiden test hundred. They both stood resolutely yet again on the final day to put on 99 for the sixth wicket.

Sarfaraz raised his half century off 62 balls with a trademark swept boundary against Sodhi to midwicket as a sparse crowd cheered their hometown batter with loud chants of Saifee, Saifee' from the stands.

New Zealand had declared its second innings on 277-5 and set Pakistan a target of 319 late on Day 4.