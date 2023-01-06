‘Injured El Khayati will take time to bounce back’

“First, Debjit is the latest player to be injured. He is not in the squad; he has some groin pain,” said Brdaric on Friday. “El Khayati has had some development treatment, but he needs time [to come back]. He cannot bounce back fast (quickly). It (his absence) is a pity. From that side, I wish him a fast (speedy) recovery so that he bounces back faster,” added Brdaric.