Chennaiyin looks to close down the gap on top-six
By MANISH RAGHUL
CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will look to close down the gap on the Indian Super League top-six when it faces Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday.
CFC is currently seventh on the table with 14 points from 11 matches and would hope to move within touching distance of the qualification spots. Speaking ahead of the Jamshedpur match, Chennaiyin head coach Thomas Brdaric, whose team endured misery in the 1-2 away defeat to Mumbai City FC in its previous game, said that the southern side would do everything in its power to progress to the next phase.
“We (him and his assistant Matko Djarmati) came here to develop the team. We started from zero. Now, we are competitive, which is good to know. At the same time, we have a good atmosphere in the team. Then, we can survive all the battles. Our matches are very close, especially the last match against Mumbai. To go to the play-offs, is of course our big target. We do not lose focus on that,” said Brdaric, hoping to hand the CFC fans a belated New Year gift in the form of a victory.
Will not underestimate JFC, says Brdaric
Meanwhile, Jamshedpur, which is going through a rough patch and is positioned 10th with just five points off 12 matches, will be keen to finally get going. When the teams met last time around, JFC suffered a 1-3 defeat in Chennai. But, Brdaric emphasised that CFC would not take its opponent lightly although it has not been in the best of form.
“We have come here (Jamshedpur) to play against the reigning champion (League Winners Shield holder). We are honest with ourselves and the situation. We do not underestimate any team. We have watched the last few matches of JFC. We have already played against it. We know what kind of team we will face. What happened in the past, does not matter to us,” said Brdaric.
