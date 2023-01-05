NZ strikes twice late in day to boost victory hopes in 2nd Test

Sports

NZ strikes twice late in day to boost victory hopes in 2nd Test

Tim Southee bravely declared New Zealand’s second innings on 277 for five with three overs left on the penultimate day at the National Stadium. Pakistan could not open its account in those overs, but lost opener Abdullah Shafique and nightwatchman Mir Hamza in dying light to find itself in a hole.