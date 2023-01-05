Khawaja nears double ton; Smith smashes 30th Test hundred

Khawaja, the third-highest scorer in Tests in 2022, raised his 13th Test century with a pull shot off Kagiso Rabada and a mad scramble for two runs. The southpaw offered only one clear chance in his unbeaten 368-ball knock, when he cut Rabada straight to point on 119. A startled Anrich Nortje misjudged the flight of the ball and it brushed past his leg on the way to the fence, the moment summing up South Africa’s day.