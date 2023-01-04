Standard CC clinches Thiruvallur 1st Division title
Standard CC clinches Thiruvallur 1st Division title

After bowling Ambattur out for 166, Standard cruised home in just the 23rd over to emerge champion. Standard’s Ram Arvindh finished as the tournament’s top-scorer with 283 runs (including 1 hundred and 2 half-centuries), with his teammate Mathivanan topping the division’s bowling chart with 40 wickets (including 4 five-wicket hauls).
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner M Mathivanan (5/41) bagged a five-wicket haul while wicketkeeper-batter R Ram Arvindh smashed an unbeaten 112 off just 66 deliveries (11 fours, 5 sixes) as Standard CC crushed Ambattur CC by nine wickets in the final to clinch the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division title.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Final: Ambattur CC 166 in 35.1 overs (R Sathish Kumar 62, M Mathivanan 5/41, P Saravanan 3/38) lost to Standard CC 171/1 in 22.3 overs (R Ram Arvindh 112*, R Vivek 42)

