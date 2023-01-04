Standard CC clinches Thiruvallur 1st Division title
CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner M Mathivanan (5/41) bagged a five-wicket haul while wicketkeeper-batter R Ram Arvindh smashed an unbeaten 112 off just 66 deliveries (11 fours, 5 sixes) as Standard CC crushed Ambattur CC by nine wickets in the final to clinch the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 First Division title.
After bowling Ambattur out for 166, Standard cruised home in just the 23rd over to emerge champion. Standard’s Ram Arvindh finished as the tournament’s top-scorer with 283 runs (including 1 hundred and 2 half-centuries), with his teammate Mathivanan topping the division’s bowling chart with 40 wickets (including 4 five-wicket hauls).
BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Final: Ambattur CC 166 in 35.1 overs (R Sathish Kumar 62, M Mathivanan 5/41, P Saravanan 3/38) lost to Standard CC 171/1 in 22.3 overs (R Ram Arvindh 112*, R Vivek 42)
