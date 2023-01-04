Sports

Standard CC clinches Thiruvallur 1st Division title

After bowling Ambattur out for 166, Standard cruised home in just the 23rd over to emerge champion. Standard’s Ram Arvindh finished as the tournament’s top-scorer with 283 runs (including 1 hundred and 2 half-centuries), with his teammate Mathivanan topping the division’s bowling chart with 40 wickets (including 4 five-wicket hauls).