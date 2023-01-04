Shakeel hits maiden Test hundred

KARACHI: Pakistan rode on Saud Shakeel’s patient first Test century and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s aggressive 78 (109 balls, 10 fours) to trail New Zealand by 42 runs at stumps on the third day of the second Test here on Wednesday. The left-handed Shakeel batted throughout the day to remain unbeaten on 124 off 336 balls (17 fours) in an innings that spanned over eight hours. The New Zealand spinners, led by Ajaz Patel (3/88), hit back late with four wickets and Pakistan finished the day at 407 for nine.