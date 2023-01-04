Newcastle holds Arsenal; United wins

LONDON: Arsenal’s hopes of opening a 10-point lead in the Premier League title race were dashed by Newcastle United in a 0-0 draw at The Emirates while Manchester United’s fine form continued as it eased to a 3-0 home win over Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The clash between first and third in London did not live up to its billing as Arsenal was frustrated by a Newcastle side which collected a 10th League clean sheet of the season.

Manchester United cemented its top-four place, moving level on points with Newcastle, as goals by Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford sealed a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford.

Arsenal, which failed to score for the first time this season in all competitions, has 44 points from 17 games with Manchester City second on 36 points after playing 16 games.

Newcastle has 35 points from 18 matches, ahead of United on goal difference, although it has played a game more.