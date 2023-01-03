Kiwis call shots on second day

KARACHI: Pakistan reached 154 for three at stumps on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand here on Tuesday. Earlier, the host bowled out New Zealand for 449 with tailender Matt Henry striking an unbeaten 68.
Brief scores: New Zealand 449 in 131 overs (D Conway 122, T Latham 71, M Henry 68 not out, T Blundell 51, A Ahmed 4/149, N Shah 3/71, A Salman 3/75) vs Pakistan 154/3 in 47 overs (I ul Haq 74 batting)
