India players go through the paces ahead of the series opener

Sports

HAPPY NEW HERE - Team India sports fresh look under Hardik

The followers of Indian cricket got more than a glimpse of Hardik’s vision for the team when he led it to victory in the rain-hit T20I series in New Zealand. In an ODI World Cup year, the shortest format is not a priority for the India team, but the series will allow Hardik to start planning for the future, specifically the 2024 T20 World Cup.