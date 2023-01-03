HAPPY NEW HERE - Team India sports fresh look under Hardik
MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya will be expected to begin his full-time T20I captaincy tenure on a bold note as the India team prepares to start its new life with the three-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning here on Tuesday.
The followers of Indian cricket got more than a glimpse of Hardik’s vision for the team when he led it to victory in the rain-hit T20I series in New Zealand. In an ODI World Cup year, the shortest format is not a priority for the India team, but the series will allow Hardik to start planning for the future, specifically the 2024 T20 World Cup.
India’s famed top-three – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul – are not part of the squad and irrespective of their T20I future, the team must prepare for the years ahead. The Ishan Kishan-Ruturaj Gaikwad opening combination could be the most likely one for the first T20I at the high-scoring Wankhede Stadium.
With the next T20 World Cup at least 18 months away, the duo is expected to get a fair run although the number of T20 internationals this year is less than 15. Shubman Gill, who is yet to make his T20I debut, is another opening option for Hardik.
At No.3, the skipper will rely on the brilliance of World’s No.1 batter Suryakumar Yadav. With Hardik keen to have six bowling options in the playing eleven, spin-bowling all-rounder Deepak Hooda could be a likely starter in Tuesday’s match.
The management will have to choose between Sanju Samson and the uncapped Rahul Tripathi for one spot in the middle-order. Though uncapped players Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar have been included in the squad, the likely pace bowling trio will comprise Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik.
India could also pack more all-rounders in the eleven with the options of Washington Sundar and Axar Patel. Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to play in the series opener.
Meanwhile, reigning Asia Cup champion Sri Lanka will be no pushover for India even in its own conditions. Sri Lanka has rewarded the star performers of the recent Lanka Premier League – Avishka Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne and Sadeera Samarawickrama – by including them in the squad.
Both Fernando and Karunaratne have made a comeback and will be looking to make an impactful contribution. Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be its key batter in the middle-order.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android