Tennis-Czech teenager Noskova stuns Kasatkina in Adelaide

ADELAIDE: Czech Republic's Linda Noskova claimed the first top-10 victory of her career on Monday as the 18-year-old stunned world number eight Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-7(2) 6-3 in the first round of the Adelaide International 1 WTA 500 tournament.

World number 102 Noskova, who beat higher-ranked opponents Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova in qualifying to make the main draw of the Australian Open warm-up event, came close to sealing a straight-sets win over third seed Kasatkina.

After failing to close out the match on serve while up 6-5 in the second set and handing her Russian opponent a lifeline, Noskova raised her game in the decider and sealed the victory with a blistering crosscourt forehand.

"I'm so surprised (with the win) as I didn't play really great today and I'm looking forward to the next match because the atmosphere was great," Noskova said.

"It's a really great start for me here... I just want to play my best so I can prepare for the Australian Open." Veronika Kudermetova then made short work of American Amanda Anisimova as the fourth seed prevailed 6-3 6-0 to set up a clash with former U.S.

Open champion Bianca Andreescu. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina later beat fifth-seeded American Danielle Collins, coming from a set down to hand the 2022 Australian Open runner-up a 5-7 6-2 6-3 defeat.