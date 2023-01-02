Denish puts Assam in the driver’s seat

CHENNAI: Denish Das hit an unbeaten 98 (141 balls, 13 fours) for Assam, which sat in the driver’s seat at stumps on the second day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati on Monday. With the Assam first innings scorecard reading 224 for four, it is behind by 71 runs with six wickets left. Earlier, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 295 after adding just four runs to its overnight score of 291 for nine.