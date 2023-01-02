Denish puts Assam in the driver’s seat
CHENNAI: Denish Das hit an unbeaten 98 (141 balls, 13 fours) for Assam, which sat in the driver’s seat at stumps on the second day of the Col. CK Nayudu Trophy (Men’s Under-25) Group C match against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati on Monday. With the Assam first innings scorecard reading 224 for four, it is behind by 71 runs with six wickets left. Earlier, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 295 after adding just four runs to its overnight score of 291 for nine.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 295 in 90.3 overs (B Sachin 29, Daryl S Ferrario 33, S Lokeshwar 27, R Sonu Yadav 90, RS Jaganath Sinivas 39*, Saurav Dey 3/32, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi 2/76, Rahul Singh 2/79, Kunal Sarma 2/67) vs Assam 224/4 in 76 overs (Parvej Musaraf 25, Denish Das 98*, RS Jaganath Sinivas 2/49)
