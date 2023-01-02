Sports
Chennaiyin suffers first defeat in Youth Cup
After a goalless first half, Muhammed Adhnan netted the winner in the 51st minute, after which Muthoot preserved its one-goal lead.
CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC suffered its first defeat in the AIFF Under-17 Youth Cup as it went down 0-1 to Muthoot FA in its third Group I match at the Pant Stadium in Bhilai on Monday. After a goalless first half, Muhammed Adhnan netted the winner in the 51st minute, after which Muthoot preserved its one-goal lead. Chennaiyin, which had defeated RKM FA 5-2 in its second group match, has two wins in three games. In its fourth and final group match, CFC will face The Diamond Rock FC on Friday.
