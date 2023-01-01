'BCCI to hold meeting with Dravid to review India's T20 WC performance'

MUMBAI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold a meeting with Indian head coach Rahul Dravid to review Men in Blue's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup held in Australia last year, which saw India crashing out in semifinal, as per sources.

Sources have also said that BCCI secretary Jay Shah will be attending the meeting as well.

India crashed out of the T20 World Cup after a crushing ten-wicket loss to England in the semifinal of the tournament earlier in November.

India also performed poorly in Asia Cup held from August to September last year and exited the tournament in the final four phase, failing to reach the final. They also lost the ODI series to Bangladesh by 2-1 in December.