BCCI shortlists 20 players for 2023 WC in review meeting

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday convened the review meeting of Team India in Mumbai on Sunday to review India’s dismal performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where India badly lost in the semi-final match to England by 10 wickets.

The board has shortlisted 20 players for the ICC World Cup 2023 in October to be held in India.

India crashed out of the T20 World Cup after a crushing ten-wicket loss to England in the semifinal of the tournament earlier in November.

India also performed poorly in Asia Cup held from August to September last year and exited the tournament in the final four phases, failing to reach the final. They also lost the ODI series to Bangladesh by 2-1 in December.

The meeting was attended by BCCI President Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, Indian captain Rohit Sharma, India head coach Rahul Dravid, Head of Cricket at the NCA VVS Laxman and Chairman of Senior Men Selection Committee Chetan Sharma.

The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed during the meeting along with the roadmap to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keeping the World Cup in mind 20 players have been shortlisted.

There were a lot of key recommendations that were made in the meeting. One of them was that the emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team.

The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of the selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players.

Keeping in mind the FTP and preparations for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the National Cricket Academy will work in tandem with the IPL Franchisee to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023.