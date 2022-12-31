Tata Open: Nagal, Kadhe get wildcards

PUNE: Sumit Nagal and Arjun Kadhe were on Friday handed wildcards in the singles and doubles main draw respectively at the fifth edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra, whose qualifiers will begin on Saturday at the Balewadi Stadium here. The 25-year-old Nagal is the second wild card entrant in the singles main draw after India No.1 Mukund Sasikumar. “This is the happiest week [of the year] for India players because it (Tata Open) is the biggest tennis tournament we have in India and we all get a chance to play. Thank you everyone for giving me the opportunity to play here,” Nagal expressed his excitement. Local hope Kadhe will play alongside Brazil’s Fernando Romboli in doubles. Playing together, the duo finished runner-up at the ATP Challenger event in Turkey in September.