Skipper Kamalini stars in TN U-15 team’s victory

CHENNAI: Skipper G Kamalini delivered a captain’s performance at the top of the order with an unbeaten 113 (107 balls, 20 fours) as Tamil Nadu defeated Himachal Pradesh by 47 runs in the Women’s Under-15 One-Day Trophy (35-over tournament) Group A match in Shimoga on Friday. Tamil Nadu, which opted to bat first, posted a challenging 206 for four, thanks to opener Kamalini’s match-winning performance. It then restricted Himachal Pradesh to 159 for six, with off-spinner Janlin Chandra (3/29) being the pick of the bowlers.