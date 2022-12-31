SA batter Bruyn to miss 3rd Test against Aus for birth of his child

Australia has a 2-0 lead in the series. It is their first series win against Proteas at home since 2005/06.Trailing Australia by 386 runs, Proteas were bundled out for just 204 runs in their second innings. Temba Bavuma (65) and Kyle Verreynne (33) were the only ones that could offer some resistance with the bat. Lyon was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/58. Boland took two wickets while Cummins, Starc and Smith took one wicket each. In their first innings, Australia declared at 575/8.

Opener Warner shined with a double hundred in his 100th Test, scoring 200 in 255 balls. Steve Smith also scored a classy 85. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (111) scored his maiden Test ton while Travis Head and all-rounder Green contributed 51 runs each.

Nortje took 3/92 while Rabada ended with figures of 2/144. Ngidi and Jansen took a wicket each. It was not a great match for Proteas bowling as the Aussie lead swole to 386 runs. Earlier, put to bat first by Australia, South Africa was bundled out for 189 runs.

After the Proteas were down at 67/5, wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59) put on a 112-run partnership to stabilise the innings. All-rounder Cameron Green was the pick of the bowlers for Aussies, taking 5/27.

This is his first-ever five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc took two wickets while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each. Warner won the 'Man of the Match' for his double ton.