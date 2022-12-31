Natarajan hopes to unearth more talent via his own cricket ground

“At the venue where we are presently running our academy, we have only matting wickets. In the ground, we will have both matting and turf pitches. I feel that youngsters will get better exposure by playing on turf pitches. Those who are already part of my academy can train at the ground for free. Others can join for a nominal fee,” explained Natarajan. Before signing off, he said: “Cricket has given me a lot, so I am trying to give something back.”