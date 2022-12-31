Alimon, Hemanth bag National titles

Lani Zena Fernandez from RACR Castrol Power Ultimate1 won the Round 4 race on Friday, which helped her to finish on top in the championship standings in the Girls category (Stock 165cc), just three points ahead of favourite Soundari Ananthraj of AS Motorsports. Saurabh Parab, with two wins and four podiums, picked up the crown in the 551-850cc category.