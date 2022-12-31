Alimon, Hemanth bag National titles
CHENNAI: Alimon Saidalavi and Hemanth Muddappa clinched titles in their respective superbike categories as the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2022 concluded on Friday at the Madras International Circuit here.
Alimon, who remained unbeaten throughout the season by winning all four rounds astride the Kawasaki Ninja H2, emerged triumphant in the premier Unrestricted category while Hemanth, with three wins in four outings riding the Suzuki Hayabusa, topped the 1051-1650cc class. Hemanth’s team Mantra Racing bagged the team honours in both these superbike classes.
Chennai’s Bharath Raj secured titles in two categories – 361-550cc and Upto 165cc – besides helping his team Rockers Racing win the team championship in both the classes.
Lani Zena Fernandez from RACR Castrol Power Ultimate1 won the Round 4 race on Friday, which helped her to finish on top in the championship standings in the Girls category (Stock 165cc), just three points ahead of favourite Soundari Ananthraj of AS Motorsports. Saurabh Parab, with two wins and four podiums, picked up the crown in the 551-850cc category.
RESULTS (PROVISIONAL): Unrestricted: 1. Alimon Saidalavi (07.732 seconds); 2. Attaulla Baig (07.956s); 3. Hemanth Muddappa (07.968s). 1051-1650cc: 1. Hemanth Muddappa (07.866s); 2. Mujahid Pasha (07.877s); 3. Attaulla Baig (08.038s). 551-850cc: 1. Saurabh Parab (08.476s); 2. Mohammed Riyaz (08.510s); 3. Hemanth Muddappa (08.664s). 361-550cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Nadeem Pasha (12.003s); 2. Anish Shetty (12.020s); 3. Bharath Raj (12.029s). Upto 165cc (Super Sport Indian): 1. Mohammed Fazil (14.095s); 2. Mohammed Arfath (14.214s); 3. Yogeshwaran (14.654s). 2-Stroke 131-165cc: 1. Prashanth (12.822s); 2. Ashok S (12.995s); 3. Abdul Shaikh (13.115s). 2-Stroke Upto 130cc: 1. Madhan Kumar R (13.517s); 2. Abdul Shaikh (13.551s); 3. Arvind Ganesh (13.611s). Girls (165cc, Novice): 1. Lani Zena Fernandez (16.461s); 2. Nivetha Jessica (16.601s); 3. Aditi Krishnan (16.619s)
CHAMPIONS: Unrestricted: National – Alimon Saidalavi; Team – Mantra Racing.1051-1650cc: National – Hemanth Muddappa; Team – Mantra Racing. 551-850cc: National – Saurabh Parab; Team – Mantra Racing. 361-550cc (Super Sport Indian): National – Bharath Raj; Team – Rockers Racing. Upto 165cc (Super Sport Indian): National – Bharath Raj; Team – Rockers Racing. 2-Stroke 131-165cc: National – Prashanth; Team – Rockers Racing. 2-Stroke Upto 130cc: National – Abdul Shaikh; Team – AP Motorsports. Girls (165cc, Novice): National – Lani Zena Fernandez; Team – Axor Sparks Racing
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android