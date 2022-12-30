Two table tennis tournaments in the city

CHENNAI: The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu-AKG Table Tennis Development Centre will organise the Chennai District Table Tennis Development Association Second Ranking Tournament and City Schools Tournament at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from January 6 to 8, 2023. The entry fee is Rs 300 per event. For queries, tournament director A Muralidhar Rao (9444202006) or convener A Srinivasa Rao (9444414474) can be contacted.Categories: For District Ranking Tournament: Men, Women, Boys Under-19, Girls Under-19, Boys Under-17, Girls Under-17, Boys Under-15, Girls Under-15, Boys Under-13, Girls Under-13, Boys Under-11 and Girls Under-11. For Schools Tournament: Boys up to Std 12, Girls up to Std 12, Boys up to Std 9, Girls up to Std 9, Boys up to Std 7, Girls up to Std 7, Boys up to Std 5 and Girls up to Std 5