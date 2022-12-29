Tata Open: Wildcard entry for India No.1 Mukund

Mukund Sasikumar
PUNE: Mukund Sasikumar, the country’s top-ranked men’s player, was on Wednesday handed a wildcard entry into the fifth edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra as the tournament organiser assured India’s presence in the singles main draw of the ATP event. The Tata Open will be hosted at the Balewadi Stadium here from December 31 to January 7, 2023. Mukund, the 25-year-old from Chennai who is ranked 340 in the world, is the first wildcard entrant in the singles field that consists of 17 top-100 players. Speaking about handing Mukund a wildcard entry, Tata Open tournament director and Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association chairman Prashant Sutar said: “This is India’s tournament and we are committed to provide a platform for Indian players, helping them get the much needed opportunities. We are delighted to give a wildcard entry to Mukund. I hope that he will make the most of the opportunity and put up some impressive performances.”

