Baba twins impress: TN needs 90 more runs to take first innings lead

Tamil Nadu, however, batted with a lot of positive intent right from the start as opener B Sai Sudharsan (25) hit six fours in a jiffy in the pre lunch session before left-arm pacer Kuldip Yadav (1/50) got one to move away, getting a nick. Aparajith and Indrajith added 86 runs for the third wicket with consummate ease as they kept the run rate above four runs per over.