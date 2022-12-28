TN enters Cooch Behar U-19 final

JAIPUR: Tamil Nadu entered the final of the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy by virtue of taking first innings lead against Rajasthan in the semi-finals. Tamil Nadu will take on Vidarbha in the final in Nagpur on December 31. Rajasthan scored 303 for three in its second innings when play was called off with Karan Singh (104 not out) and M Choudhary (111 not out) slamming unbeaten hundreds. The duo added an unbroken 193 runs for the fourth wicket.