In biting cold, Tamil Nadu players wear woolen cap, thermals

NEW DELHI: A few Tamil Nadu players wore woolen caps while most of them used thermals and ear plugs to protect themselves from the severe Delhi cold during their Ranji Trophy match here.

Tamil Nadu players usually wear woolen headgear and thermals while playing in Delhi winters.

Some years back, former Tamil Nadu opener Murali Vijay was seen wearing a woolen headgear during a domestic match played in Delhi at this time of the year.

''L Vignesh had some problem with the ear and he arranged for monkey caps, thermals and ear plugs for all,'' said pacer Sandeep Warrier, who incidentally bowled through the whole first day wearing half sleeve shirt and no sweater.

Vignesh, N Jagadeesan and Washington Sundar were the only three players wearing woolen headgear and all others wore the regular cricket caps and white floppy hats.

A Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) official who coordinated the woolen stuff for the team narrated an incident before the match.

''From airport to five star hotel on their arrival, there was always central heating. Even in team bus. Some of them were wearing t-shirts and once they came down from team bus, they realised that it is too cold.

''This happens with all south teams. They can't factor in how cold it gets. I had to arrange Lux Cozi for all of them,'' he said.

On the second day, however, only two people wore headgear.