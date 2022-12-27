Andre, Karthick put TN in command

Resuming from its overnight score of 307 for four, Tamil Nadu finished the third day’s play at an imposing 643 for six. Its cause was largely helped by centurions C Andre Siddarth who scored 159 (273b, 18x4, 2x6) and VS Karthick Manikandan who contributed an unbeaten 109 (157b, 12x4, 2x6). The duo added 123 runs for the sixth wicket in 36 overs. This was Andre’s second ton of the season, while Karthick slammed his maiden hundred.