Andre, Karthick put TN in command
JAIPUR: Tamil Nadu secured a mammoth 492-run lead over Rajasthan on the third day of the semi-finals of the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy here on Monday.
Resuming from its overnight score of 307 for four, Tamil Nadu finished the third day’s play at an imposing 643 for six. Its cause was largely helped by centurions C Andre Siddarth who scored 159 (273b, 18x4, 2x6) and VS Karthick Manikandan who contributed an unbeaten 109 (157b, 12x4, 2x6). The duo added 123 runs for the sixth wicket in 36 overs. This was Andre’s second ton of the season, while Karthick slammed his maiden hundred.
Brief scores: Rajasthan 151 vs Tamil Nadu 643/6 in 199 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 115, AB Dhiyash 163, SR Athish 34, C Andre Siddarth 159, VS Karthick Manikandan 109 batting, Himanshu Nehra 2/186, Chetan Sharma 2/114)
