Prasad, Dhiyash tons put TN in control

JAIPUR: Riding on centuries from KTA Madhava Prasad and AB Dhiyash, Tamil Nadu took a crucial first innings lead against Rajasthan in the semi-finals of the U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy here on Sunday. At stumps on the second day, the visiting team was ahead by 156 runs with six wickets in hand. The centurions Prasad 115 (237b, 19x4) and Dhiyash 104 batting (238b, 11x4) were involved in a 130-run stand for the third wicket in 49.5 overs. Dhiyash, who scored his second century this season, also put on 83 runs in 22.4 overs for the fourth wicket with SR Athish to extend his team’s lead.