NorthEast ends losing streak

GUWAHATI: The home crowd at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium had a reason to cheer at the end of a match for the first time in the Indian Super League 2022-23 as NorthEast United FC ended a ten-game losing streak to pick up its first points and win of the season.

NorthEast defeated ATK Mohun Bagan by a solitary goal, with striker Wilmar Jordan the man to put it in front in the 69th minute. But, it was ATKMB which started the match on the front foot – it would stay that way until it conceded.

The visitor had a sizable number of shots on target, but an organised NorthEast defence made sure that none of those rippled the right side of the net.

For the winning goal, NEUFC needed only two good passes – first one from defence to release Emil Benny on the right flank and then the midfielder’s cross to find the head of an onrushing Jordan in the middle of the box. From there on, NorthEast took control of the match, producing more chances than ATKMB and holding on to the result.

RESULT: NorthEast United FC 1 (W Jordan 69) bt ATK Mohun Bagan 0