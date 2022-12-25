Ashwin, Shreyas batted well to take India to victory: Tendulkar

MUMBAI: India beat Bangladesh by a narrow margin of three wickets against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Ravichandran Ashwin scored an unbeaten 42 while Shreyas Iyer was 29 not out when India chased down the 145-run target.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled superbly to take a five-wicket haul but his lion-hearted effort wasn't enough to win the Test for the hosts.

Batting legend and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar appreciated Bangladesh bowlers for putting up a great fight while also heaping praise on Ashwin and Iyer.

Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, "Congratulations #TeamIndia on winning the series. Bangladesh spinners put India in a spot but @ashwinravi99 & @ShreyasIyer15 batted really well to take India to victory!"