TNCA announces monthly gratis for former Ranji Trophy players

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Thursday announced that it has decided to introduce a monthly gratis for players who represented Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy between one and 24 matches before the 2004 season, targeting those who have not been benefitted from the monthly gratis scheme of the BCCI.

Those who played between 10 and 24 Ranji matches will receive Rs 10,000 per month, while those who played between one and nine games will get Rs 5,000 every month, said a media release.