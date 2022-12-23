TN batters struggle, but host takes lead against Andhra

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu batters disappointed on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match against Andhra in Coimbatore on Thursday, but the home team managed a first innings lead of 48 runs.

At the SNR College Ground, Tamil Nadu, which was in a strong position at the start of the day and began on its overnight first innings score of 273 for four, could add only 72 runs for the loss of six wickets.

At close of play, Andhra reached 162 for five in its second innings and earned a 114-run lead, thanks to an unbeaten half-century from Ricky Bhui (62 batting off 108 balls, 5 fours, 1 six).

Andhra dominated the first session of the day as it bundled Tamil Nadu out for 345 by lunch. The visiting team triggered a mini collapse when Washington Sundar, who walked out to bat with Vijay Shankar, was run out for 13. While Vijay Shankar was dismissed for 26, none of the last-five Tamil Nadu batters managed to breach the 25-run mark.

Medium pacer K Nithish Kumar Reddy (4/37) was the pick of the Andhra bowlers with four scalps while left-arm spinner A Lalith Mohan (3/131) contributed three wickets.

After conceding the first innings advantage, Andhra employed a cautious approach in the second innings. Skipper Hanuma Vihari promoted himself to the top of the order, but was sent back to the hut for 26 runs (48 balls, 3 fours). Bhui, in at No.4, battled his way to an unbeaten 62 on a day when none of his teammates could even get past the 30-run barrier.