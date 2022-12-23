Golfers back in action at TNGF

CHENNAI: Lady golfers at the Cosmo TNGF contested for the Monthly Medal round here on Wednesday afternoon. Playing for the first time post Cyclone Mandous, the golfers found some holes easier, thanks to the fallen branches and trees.

On a few other holes, especially on the front-nine, the fairways played long, while the pin position on some greens, such as Hole 5, was a challenge. After a close contest, Jayashree Bharath continued her steady hold on the winner’s trophy with a Nett score of 74.

Gayathri Sridhar posted the second best card while Gayatri Kesavamurthy stayed true to her putting form and continues to be in the reckoning for the ‘Putter of the Year’.