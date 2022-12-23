Goa snatches draw against Jamshedpur

JAMSHEDPUR: FC Goa scored late to snatch a point in the thrilling 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2022-23 match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Thursday.

After scoring an own goal in the 31st minute, Spanish attacking midfielder Iker Guarrotxena (38th and 90th minute) netted either side of the break for the visitor to ensure the teams shared the spoils.

Young forward Ishan Pandita had given Jamshedpur a 2-1 lead in the 50th minute.