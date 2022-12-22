Sports

India bowl out Bangladesh for 227 in first innings

Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) picked up eight wickets between them, while comeback seamer Jaydev Unadkat (2/50) grabbed the remaining two as India bundled out Bangladesh in 73.5 overs.
Bangladesh batsman Mominul Haque
Bangladesh batsman Mominul HaqueTwitter - @ICC
IANS

MIRPUR: India bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in their first innings on the opening day of the second Test here on Thursday.

Mominul Haque top-scored for Bangladesh, who opted to bat, with a 157-ball 84.

Umesh Yadav (4/25) and Ravichandran Ashwin (4/71) picked up eight wickets between them, while comeback seamer Jaydev Unadkat (2/50) grabbed the remaining two as India bundled out Bangladesh in 73.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227 all out in 73.5 overs (Mominul Haque 84; Umesh Yadav 4/25, Ravichandran Ashwin 4/71).

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

India
Test Series
Cricket
Bangladesh
Ravichandran Ashwin
Mominul Haque
Umesh Yadav
Jaydev Unadkat

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in