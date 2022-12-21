Representative Image
Tamil Nadu advances to Cooch Behar semi-finals

Dt Next Bureau

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu entered the last four of the Cooch Behar Trophy by virtue of first innings lead against Baroda here on Tuesday. In the semis, it will take on Rajasthan in Jaipur beginning on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu won its last three matches at the ICL Sankar Nagar Ground in Tirunelveli (en route to reaching the semis)

Brief scores: Baroda 332 & 56/2 in 19 overs drew with Tamil Nadu 387 in 159.2 overs (A Badrinath 132, SR Athish 61, VS Karthick Manikandan 81, Raj Limbhani 3/41, U Chudasama 3/31)

