Abhishek, Bhui prop up Andhra on Day 1

COIMBATORE: Andhra scored 277 for five against Tamil Nadu at stumps on the first day’s play of the Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy match here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Andhra opener Abhishek Reddy scored a splendid 85 (129b, 8x4, 2x6) and along with one-down batter Shaik Rasheed 37 (105b, 4x4), added 95 runs for the second wicket.

Tamil Nadu took three quick wickets to leave Andhra at a precarious 153 for four before Ricky Bhui came up with a valubale knock of 68 (110b, 9x4, 1x6). Bhui was involved in a crucial 119-run association for the fifth wicket with another half-centurion Karan Shinde who was unbeaten on 55 (114b, 7x4, 1x6). For the host, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore took 2/73.