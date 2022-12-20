Arjun Deshwal, Ankush emerge as best players in PKL 2022

MUMBAI: Jaipur Pink Panthers' raider Arjun Deshwal was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls' Bharat and Jaipur Pink Panthers' Ankush won the Best Raider and Best Defender respectively. Tamil Thalaivas' Narender won the New Young Player of Season 9 Award.

The PKL 9 came to a glittering end at Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, here on December 17. The Jaipur Pink Panthers continued their magnificent form and defeated Puneri Paltan 33-29 in the final to clinch their second PKL title.