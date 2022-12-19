Tamil Nadu crushes Mizoram, gets bonus point for innings win
CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner V Benny Hinn (7/33) finished with a seven-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu thrashed Mizoram by an innings and 293 runs on the third day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy (Men’s Under-16) Group C match in Raipur on Sunday.
Resuming on its overnight second innings score of 115 for seven, Mizoram could add only 20 runs before being bundled out. Benny picked up the remaining three wickets in the first session of the day to bag his maiden five-wicket haul. Tamil Nadu earned a bonus point for the innings victory.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 535/7 decl. bt Mizoram 107 & 135 in 42.4 overs (Tetea 37, V Benny Hinn 7/33). Points: Tamil Nadu 7(16); Mizoram 0(0)
