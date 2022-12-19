Rehan puts England on the brink of history

KARACHI: Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed on Monday became the youngest men’s Test cricketer to bag a five-wicket haul on debut and put England on the brink of a historic 3-0 sweep.

The Pakistan batters crumbled for 216 in the second innings of the third and final Test as the 18-year-old Rehan grabbed 5/48 and Jack Leach (3/72) picked up all three of his wickets in the space of six deliveries on Day 3 to leave England a modest target of 167 runs.

Ben Duckett (50 batting off 38 balls, 8 fours) and Zak Crawley (41) motored England to 112 for two by stumps with the aggressive ‘Bazball’ brand of batting. England needs a further 55 runs to register its second successive win inside four days (of a match) following its thrilling 26-run victory in Multan last week.

Crawley and Duckett plundered 87 runs off just 69 balls before mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed (2/43) scalped two late wickets. Crawley was adjudged leg before wicket while attempting a sweep and Rehan (10), promoted up the order, smacked two boundaries before he was clean bowled.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan, staring at its first-ever 0-3 whitewash at home, lost the last seven wickets for 52 runs in the second innings as Rehan stifled the middle-order with his sharp googlies and leg-spin.