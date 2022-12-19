Dinesh powers Seshadhri MCC into 2nd Division title decider
CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner R Dinesh (7/16) bagged a sensational seven-wicket haul to power Seshadhri MCC into the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Second Division final with a dominant nine-wicket win over Wheels India RC recently.
In the other semi-final that had a thrilling finish, D Praveen Kumar (5/33 and 25 not out) delivered an all-round performance as SRIHER RC edged out Ebenezer CA by one wicket.
BRIEF SCORES:
Second Division: Ebenezer CA 147 in 29 overs (A Vignesh 76, D Praveen Kumar 5/33, M Mani Bharathi 3/37) lost to SRIHER RC 148/9 in 29.5 overs (Harith Raghuram 47, D Praveen Kumar 25*, P Suresh Kumar 4/32); Wheels India RC 63 in 20 overs (R Dinesh 7/16) lost to Seshadhri MCC 64/1 in 11 overs (M Arvindh 36*)
