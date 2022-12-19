Dinesh powers Seshadhri MCC into 2nd Division title decider

CHENNAI: Left-arm spinner R Dinesh (7/16) bagged a sensational seven-wicket haul to power Seshadhri MCC into the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Second Division final with a dominant nine-wicket win over Wheels India RC recently.

In the other semi-final that had a thrilling finish, D Praveen Kumar (5/33 and 25 not out) delivered an all-round performance as SRIHER RC edged out Ebenezer CA by one wicket.