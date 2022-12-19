Petar Sliskovic will be one of Thomas Brdaric’s weapons
Chennaiyin looks to snap Kerala’s five-match winning streak

While creative midfielder Nasser El Khayati has contributed 11 goals (7 goals and 4 assists), striker Petar Sliskovic has five goals under his belt.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will look to snap Kerala Blasters FC’s five-match winning streak when they clash in the southern Indian Super League Season 9 contest at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

Chennaiyin put seven goals past NorthEast United FC in its previous match and head coach Thomas Brdaric will bank on his attacking options to get the better of Kerala. While creative midfielder Nasser El Khayati has contributed 11 goals (7 goals and 4 assists), striker Petar Sliskovic has five goals under his belt.

But, CFC will be wary of its home form at the Marina Arena, where it has won just once in five attempts this ISL season.

Speaking ahead of the match, Brdaric said: “The team is in good shape and surrounded by a very good atmosphere. We have to replicate our preparation performance in the ‘derby’. We cannot wait to play.”

Brdaric added: “We respect its (Kerala’s) results and have to be on guard, keep our pressing tight and not allow it spaces. Our aim is to exploit the mistakes it makes. Our preparation has been done keeping that in mind. Also, we have our own strengths.”

