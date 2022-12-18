We love football, we will be divided: KL Rahul on FIFA final

CHATTOGRAM: Defending champions France will lock horns against two-time champions Argentina for the coveted FIFA World Cup 2022 crown.

The world is divided in supporting both teams and so is the Indian cricket team. After wrapping up the fifth and final day of the first Test in Chattogram on Sunday the Indian team will relax and enjoy the World Cup final played between the two giants.

"I don't know who is really an Argentina or a France supporter so we will just enjoy the game today. We will all watch the game together and we will have a good meal and watch the game and like I said five days of time is really very tiring. So, just enjoy tonight's game and it's a final of a World Cup," said India's stand-in Test captain KL Rahul in the post-match press conference.

Indian cricket team loves football and they play the sport to warm up ahead of their net practice sessions as well as a warm-up before the start of a match.