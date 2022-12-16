Tamil Nadu dominates Hyderabad in drawn Ranji match
HYDERABAD: Tamil Nadu made a good fist of its target of 144 against host Hyderabad on the final day of its Elite Group ‘B’ Ranji Trophy match on Friday. Set to chase 144 from 10 overs, Tamil Nadu finished at 108 for one with openers Sai Sudharsan and N Jagadeesan adding 93 runs in just 6.1 overs before the former got out for 42 (20b, 5x6). First innings centurion Jagadeesan came up with a whirlwind 59 (22b, 8x6) to keep his team in the hunt for an improbable win. By virtue of its first innings lead, Tamil Nadu finished with three points to Hyderabad’s one.
Earlier, the visiting team’s lanky left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore excelled with a five-wicket haul taking five for 101 to skittle out Hyderabad for 258 in its second innings. For the host, Tanay Thyagarajan top-scored with 69 (137b, 9x4), while captain Tanmay Agarwal chipped in with 46 (76b, 5x4, 1x6). Resuming its second innings from the overnight score of 28 for no loss, Hyderabad was going strong at 158 for two before losing the last eight wickets for 100 runs. First innings centurion Mickil Jaiswal fell cheaply for 13 dismissed by Sai Kishore. Tamil Nadu will next take on Andhra in its second match beginning on December 20.
Brief scores: Hyderabad 395 & 258 in 85 overs (T Thyagarajan 69, T Agarwal 46, R Rayudu 45, R Sai Kishore 5/101) drew with Tamil Nadu 510/4 decl. & 108/1 in 7 overs (N Jagadeesan 59 not out, Sai Sudharsan 42)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android