Tamil Nadu dominates Hyderabad in drawn Ranji match

Earlier, the visiting team’s lanky left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore excelled with a five-wicket haul taking five for 101 to skittle out Hyderabad for 258 in its second innings. For the host, Tanay Thyagarajan top-scored with 69 (137b, 9x4), while captain Tanmay Agarwal chipped in with 46 (76b, 5x4, 1x6). Resuming its second innings from the overnight score of 28 for no loss, Hyderabad was going strong at 158 for two before losing the last eight wickets for 100 runs. First innings centurion Mickil Jaiswal fell cheaply for 13 dismissed by Sai Kishore. Tamil Nadu will next take on Andhra in its second match beginning on December 20.