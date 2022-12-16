India set 513-run target for BAN in 2nd Test; Gill, Pujara score tons

CHATTOGRAM: Shubhman Gill's maiden Test ton followed by Cheteshwar Pujara's 19th Test century helped India set a 513-run target for Bangladesh in the third day of the first test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here.

The hosts were 42 for no loss at stumps.

Resuming post-tea session at 140/1 Shubman Gill didn't waste time and went on to score his maiden Test ton and India also crossed the 150-run mark.

The duo of Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also notched up a 100-run stand for the second wicket.

Pujara went on to score his half-century in 87 balls with the help of four boundaries.

The Gill-Pujara 113-run partnership ended after Gill was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Virat Kohli joined Pujara to help India go past the 200-run mark.

Pujara and Virat Kohli batted aggressively and scored a fifty-run partnership of just 48 balls for the third wicket.

Pujara shifted gears and went on to score his 19th Test ton in just 130 balls. This was Saurashtra lad's first after January 2019.

India went on to declare the second innings at 258/2 setting a massive 513-run target for hosts.

In reply, Bangladesh too gave a good fight as openers Najmul Hossain Shanto and Zakir Hasan went on to score 42 runs.

India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 taking two remaining wickets in a short span after resumption of play on the third day.