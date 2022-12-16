Gaurav sizzles for Tamil Nadu

Gaurav helped himself to his first century through the course of his magnificent 148 (160b, 19x4, 1x6). He received good support from opener M Mohana Prasath who hit 92 (124b, 9x4, 2x6) and the duo added 78 runs for the second wicket. Gaurav was totally involved in four fifty plus partnerships and towards the end a breezy unbroken eighth wicket partnership of 79 runs in 45 balls between D Deepesh 59 batting (37b, 5x4, 4x6s) and V Benny Hinn (24 batting) helped TN to cross 500-run mark.