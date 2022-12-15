Tamil Nadu seizes control of Ranji duel

HYDERABAD: Tamil Nadu continued its dominance over Hyderabad taking first innings lead on the third day of the Elite Group ‘B’ match here on Thursday. Resuming from its overnight score of 203 for no loss, Tamil Nadu lost the wicket of centurion N Jagadeesan with the addition of just one run.

However, Sai Sudharsan was undeterred by the fall of his partner and went on to compile a majestic 179 (273b, 18x4, 1x6). Tamil Nadu had another centurion in captain B Aparajith who was unbeaten on 115 (165b, 11x4, 3x6) as it declared its innings at 510 for four, taking a lead of 115 runs. In its second innings, the host was was placed at 28 for no loss.

BRIEF SCORES: Hyderabad 395 & 28/0 vs Tamil Nadu 510/4 decl. (Sai Sudharsan 179, N Jagadeesan 116, B Aparajith 115 not out, B Indrajith 48)