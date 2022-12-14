FIFA WC 2022: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe lead race for Golden Boot

DOHA: At the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the race for the Golden Boot, given to the tournament's top goal scorer, intensified with the FIFA World Cup in its last stages. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lead the charts, while the other players in the top five are within striking distance of the coveted award. Let's look at the top-five goal scorers who can give the table leaders a run for their money and clinch the Golden Boot. The top goal scorer in the World Cup (or goal scorers in the event of a tie) is awarded the Golden Boot.