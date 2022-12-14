FIFA WC 2022: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe lead race for Golden Boot

DOHA: At the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the race for the Golden Boot, given to the tournament's top goal scorer, intensified with the FIFA World Cup in its last stages. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe lead the charts, while the other players in the top five are within striking distance of the coveted award. Let's look at the top-five goal scorers who can give the table leaders a run for their money and clinch the Golden Boot. The top goal scorer in the World Cup (or goal scorers in the event of a tie) is awarded the Golden Boot.
Lionel Messi (5 goals)
A fan favourite, Messi will look to end the World Cup on a winning note. Fans all around the globe want his last World Cup to be a fairy tale with him bagging the eluded World Cup title and the Golden boot. The dream could become a reality with Messi tied with Mbappe on five goals having already qualified for the finals.
Kylian Mbappe (5 goals)
French forward Kylian Mbappe has lived up to his expectations and delivered on the biggest stage to help his team get into the last four. The striker was leading the chart of top scorers but is now tied with Lionel Messi with five goals. With Argentina already in the final, Mbappe will look to set up a grand showdown with Messi for the World Cup title and the Golden Boot.
Olivier Giroud (4 goals)
French striker Olivier Giroud always delivers when the team is under the pump. His claim to success has been underlined by the ability to find the net in tense situations. He has four goals to his name and will look to put his name on the scoresheet to go past Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi to grab the Golden Boot.
Argentine forward Julian Alvarez came into the limelight in the semifinal against Croatia after scoring two goals to help his team book a place in the final of the World Cup. The youngster has four goals under his belt and will look to claim the Golden Boot by scoring in the final.
Richarlison (3 goals)
Richarlison set the World Cup on fire with his bicycle kick goal against Serbia in a group-stage game. Brazil forward has three goals from five games. His chances however to clinch the Golden Boot took a hit after Croatia knocked out Brazil in the quarterfinals.
